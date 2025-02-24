02/24/2025



Updated at 2:19 p.m.





The call of the Seville for this Monday’s game (21.00) at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium against the Majorca corresponding to the 25th day of LaLiga. There are news in the Sevillista team with respect to the previous match.

They return Badé and Saul to a call that also has the presence of the striker Antonettithat this Sunday he trained with the first team and was not in the triumph of Sevilla Atlético against Hercules.

On the contrary, the coach of Sevilla, García Pimienta, will not be able to count on the meeting on Monday with Littlesuffering from mucular discomfort, and neither with Nianzou, Akor Adams and Lokonga that continue with the recovery of their respective injuries.

The 22 soccer players of Sevilla convened for this Monday’s game are Nyland, Álvaro Fernández, Alberto Flores, Juanlu, Carmona, Badé, Marcao, Ramón Martínez, Kike Salas, Pedrosa, Gudelj, Angoumé, Sow, Saul, Manu Bueno, Vargas, Lukebakio, Ejke, Idumbo, Suso, Isaac Romero and Antonetti.