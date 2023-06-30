There is no great villain that is easy to defeat. On the contrary, the more complex, the better. The most exciting moments of an action video game usually coincide with the so-called boss fights: fights against especially tough enemies. Anyone who has enjoyed the saga god of war he knows. Although there is even one more step, where excitement is mixed with trembling: in video games survival horror, the adversary cannot be defeated. You can only dodge or run away. As a symbol, the Xenomorph from the saga of alien. Perfect killing machine in the movies. And relentless stalker in the interactive adventure isolationas its unpredictable behavior prevented the player from learning how to avoid it.

“All villains represent a fear. Even bad guys like Gordon Gekko [Wall Street] or Mr. Burns, who embody the terror of losing everything in the face of the most atrocious neoliberalism”, Manu González, comics critic and author of fantastic villains (Redbooks), a review printed at 50 dark side stars in his essay supergods (Turner), screenwriter Grant Morrison shows the coherence between the most common bad guys in comics and the dominant fears of each era: in the forties, gangsters, maniacs and thugs; in the eighties, “corporate predators”. And he adds: “It was not until the turn of the century that a new approach […] crystallized around a terrible idea […]: what if the villains already would they have won? Power, of course, they do not lack. Because, to the vileness, the bad guy usually adds some other exceptional gift: money, strength, cunning, cruelty, insistence, charisma or some superpower. What highlights the hero’s challenge: how to hide from Sauron’s flaming eye that sees everything? How to overthrow a lion willing even to kill his brother? The greater the threat, the more Lieutenant Ripley or James Bond is needed. Or even all the bastions of good together: see the great DC superhero sagas, like the Crisis (ECC), or Marvel, as Secret War, The Infinity Gauntlet either the age of apocalypse (Panini).

Although, at the same time, a good author must know how to curb the excesses of his villain. Attractive, above all. “Of course I worry about having too much empathy or forgetting about the victims. It’s a fine line and there are no easy answers: you keep walking and you hope you walk decently,” reflects Tori Telfer. Many loved the series Narcos; others, however, lamented such a magnetic portrayal of Pablo Escobar. The mobsters of The Godfather they were very bad, but glamorous and unforgettable. so the series gomorrah he strove to make his troublemakers despicable in the eyes of the public. Another thing, yes, is that he got it.