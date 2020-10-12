In Badaun’s morale, a man’s spirits got so high that he saw the young woman in broad daylight and entered her house and started doing obscene acts. On protesting, he started assaulting the woman. During this, the girl’s clothes also got torn.

The victim somehow ran to the roof and started making noise, fearing that the accused went on threatening. Upon arrival of the family, the victim reached Kotwali and filed a case against the accused. On the basis of the complaint, the police have arrested BJP’s booth president Vipin Mali and sent him to jail.

