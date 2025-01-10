As in the First and Second divisions, this weekend the League resumes after the winter break in the lower categories and, as unfortunately has been common in recent years, not all clubs are assured of their continuity in the competition due to the economic difficulties that drag. One of the most worrying cases is that of Badalona Futur, a Second Federation team, which in a race against time is trying to solve its problems to have the minimum number of players required by federation regulations to be able to play its match next Sunday against Alzira. Several footballers, as ABC has been able to confirm, have requested their departure from the entity due to the non-payments they have suffered for months and there are doubts that the Catalan team will be able to face that match. If they did not appear for the match, Competition would deduct three points in the classification for Badalona Futur and a second failure to appear would mean expulsion from the competition, a club that until a few months ago was owned by lawyer Toni Freixa, who was a director of Barcelona for five seasons on Sandro Rosell’s board, where he was spokesperson for the board, and later for Josep Maria Bartomeu. After his departure in October, the team passed into the hands of Josep Delgado, who was president of Girona between 2010 and 2015, but economic difficulties have continued to suffocate a nomadic club without roots: in the last ten years it has changed up to five stadium times. “We found that the club did not have 150,000 euros of debt but, approximately, 600,000 euros of direct debt,” Delgado lamented recently. in an interview on ‘futbolcatalunya.com’, a website specialized in football in the lower categories of this autonomous community. “In addition, there is a lawsuit for €975,000 from CF Badalona and a loan that the people of Lleida are demanding from us,” he added in the same medium, in which he did not want to reveal whether he will take Freixa to court. According to FIFA rules, a player who does not receive his salary for two consecutive months can leave the club freely, a threat that Badalona Futur now faces because several players have already requested his departure and it is in the air that the Catalans They can present seven players from their first team on Sunday to receive Alzira. The Catalans, in addition to financial problems, are also going through sporting difficulties because they reached the Christmas break in relegation positions, being penultimate in group 4 of the Second Federation. The solution to Badalona Futur’s problems, as reported by the Catalan media, could be in a Catalan businessman with Armenian roots, the owner of the company Petrosyan Group, Sedrok Petrosyan seems to be interested in taking over the club. Petrosyan, who, as he explains on his group’s website, intends to build a city inspired by Barcelona called ‘Barcelona District’ in Uzbekistan, has given hints on his networks of this interest, although there is still no official announcement in this regard. “We are starting a new adventure…”, he wrote on January 8 on his X account, a message that he accompanied with the emoticon of a soccer ball. This Thursday, he published another text that increased speculation about his possible incorporation into Badalona Futur: «The only thing I want to say is that we are going to compete! Soon everyone will know what I’m talking about! We will not give up…” A lifeline to which the scarce fans of this nomadic team cling, if they do not solve their financial problems, which in addition to a possible sporting relegation could face an administrative relegation due to accumulated debts.

