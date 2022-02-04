National Police, near the point of the river where the body was found. / PAKOPÍ

Friday, February 4, 2022, 4:17 p.m.



Badajoz firefighters have found this Friday the lifeless body of a 37-year-old man in the Guadiana river, a few meters from the Autonomy bridge, in the provincial capital.

The first indications suggest that he would have entered the water on purpose to get a box with money that could come from slot machines. The body has been found submerged about two meters deep around 1:30 p.m., next to a bridge pillar, where his clothes have also been found.

It was the sentimental partner of the deceased who notified the National Police of the disappearance. It is suspected that both went to that area of ​​the river last night, but she left and when she verified, this morning, that the man did not return home, she alerted the agents.

The chief guard of the fire station, Juan Lorenzo López, explained that his troops managed to rescue the body with the help of a boat, after being required by the National Police.

Naked



The body was submerged about two meters and “naked” and attached to a support. The hypothesis that is being considered is that the man “had taken off his clothes, had left them on the bench, and had gone into the water to rescue some boxes with money”, on which he has clarified that one of the boxes, which it could contain money from slot machines, it was outside and that “supposedly there would be another one in the water”, in such a way that “one would have been removed”.

The chief guard of the municipal fire station has remarked that “suicide is not contemplated at any time.” The body has been transferred to the forensic anatomical to continue with the investigation of what happened.