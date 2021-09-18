Deportivo returns to Riazor after two consecutive departures (Tudelano and Calahorra) that served to position itself as a solo leader and to install in A Coruña an atmosphere of optimism that was not breathed in a long time. Normal, because the people from A Coruña are reunited with their fans after two victories away from home, as many as all of last season together. After the Rubicon at home, a new test awaits Borja Jiménez’s men: measure themselves against their peers. And it is that the visitor is called Badajoz, a team that touched promotion after an immaculate regular season and that, like the Coruña, is undefeated. An opponent with the same goals, who will fight to dominate the ball and if they win, they will overtake the Blue and Whites on the right.

That good wave of Depor will be endorsed with a great entrance in the Coruña stadium, which will try to take their team to the fourth successive victory. The challenge for Badajoz is huge because, regardless of the environment (about 15,000 fans are expected), Riazor has become a true fortress. The coruñeses add seven consecutive victories at home with a realizing balance that scares: 17 goals for and only one against. The main argument of Extremadura to assault the blue and white temple is to maintain its rocky defense. The veteran Limones is unbeaten, of course that opposite Ian Mackay can boast the same. Two walls facing each other.

If both teams match in strength, the scale leans towards the locals when it comes to sticking. The black and white have scored three goals that have converted into seven points, the Coruña have scored nine to add nine. Much of the blame is on the blue and white Big Three formed by Miku, Quiles and Noel. Each of them have two goals, twice the three have scored in the same game (Celta B and Calahorra). Pure dynamite in attack that also gets up early at the time of hitting, since in his three games he already commanded the marking before the quarter of an hour. Conversely, Badajoz loses his bigoleador, an Aquino who was dragging problems and who stays at home to avoid greater evils. In the local part Menudo returns, although he will start on the bench.