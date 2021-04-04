Badajoz continues unstoppable on his way to get into the playoff for promotion to Second. Extremadura premiere the second phase beating DUX Inter and everything indicates that they will have more days to ensure their presence in the promotion. Corredera, from a penalty, and Aquino, with a great goal, secured the three points for Estévez’s men, although the result could have been more bulky had it not been for the stops by Yelco Ramos.

The gamers, despite having one of the most in-form teams in Second B in front of them, were not intimidated and began an exchange of occasions. The initial arreón was for the men of Santaelena, with several balls hanging in the area. But Badajoz knew how to react to that start of the premises with a corner that almost ended in a goal. The corner kick ended in the head of Vázquez, who maliciously stung the ball to poison it. Yelco Ramos, attentive and agile, managed to get the ball out with the fingertips. After having the first goal close to Moyano with a header, Extremadura achieved a maximum penalty of Herrero on Clemente. Corredera did not fail from eleven meters. The gamers did not lower their arms and Arribas pulled the car. He tried again and again on the left side. In one he left several defenders inside the area, but the shot ended up being repelled by Royo. He then tried his luck from the front, but the ball did not enter either.

The beginning of the second part was again an exchange of blows. They tried each other without much success. The DUX was close to drawing, but Kike Royo returned to save his team. But the dream of the tie disappeared after ten minutes, when Bonaldo saw the second yellow and left his team with one less. Santaelena, tried to react offensively, reordered his attack taking Arribas and Mancebo off the field and put in veteran David Barral and Aguilera. But the second blow didn’t even give them time to see it coming. Long ball for Aquino, who controlled, cut Cortijo and in hand-to-hand with Yelco Ramos he placed the ball in the squad. Unstoppable.

Badajoz, who does not forgive or conform, continued looking for the DUX goal. Even the locals, with some defensive failures, gave them wings, leaving Yelco Ramos to shine, but to suffer. The third was in the boot of several Badajoz footballers: Aquino, Alayeto, Santamaría … But they all narrowly missed or encountered Yelco Ramos. The Badajoz takes a run for the ascent and the DUX must react if he wants to continue making history.