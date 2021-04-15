M.ore than every third home office user complains about health problems due to a bad job, according to a new survey. In a survey by the Forsa research institute on behalf of the Stuttgart testing company Dekra, 36 percent of the homeworkers surveyed stated that they experienced tension, back pain or headaches due to a “poor, non-ergonomic workplace”. Women are therefore slightly more likely to be affected than men. The results of the survey were available to the German Press Agency in advance.

34 percent of those questioned also complained about the lack of or inadequate work equipment, for example a screen that was too small or unstable internet. According to the survey, 32 percent found that they had longer working hours or working phases at times that were atypical for them – for example in the evening or on the weekend.

Home office workers perceived disruptions due to the living situation or everyday life, for example from family members or neighbors (30 percent), as well as disruptions due to work areas not clearly delimited from the rest of the home (27 percent) as further major problems. According to the survey, 23 percent lacked the awareness of the employer or the attention of the boss, and 21 percent complained about problems with the IT equipment.

According to a survey by the health insurance company DAK-Gesundheit from February, the number of sick days of employees due to back pain alone increased significantly in the Corona year 2020 nationwide. Overall, the number of days lost with this diagnosis rose by seven percent compared to the previous year.