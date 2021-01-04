Highlights: Politics warming in West Bengal, BJP MP gives objectionable statement on Mamta Banerjee’s murder

Political enthusiasts are at the peak of this year’s assembly elections in West Bengal. There is a fierce war between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP currently playing the role of the main opposition party. Meanwhile, BJP MP Arjun Singh from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal has made objectionable statements about Mamata Banerjee.

Arjun Singh said – does not want to be killed for sympathy

Arjun Singh said that if Mamata Banerjee is apprehensive about being murdered, she will have to write a letter to the Prime Minister and get a central agency security cover. We do not want his nephew killed to get sympathy from the people of Bengal.

What is the whole matter

Actually in December, Subrata Mukherjee, the minister of Mamta government, said that if BJP does not win in the assembly elections, Mamata Banerjee can be killed. Since then, the politics of West Bengal has been hot. There are frequent reports of violent clashes between BJP and Trinamool workers. In which many activists of both sides have also died.

Bengal BJP president also targeted

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh has also retaliated on Subrata Mukherjee’s statement. He had said that the state government is not getting the support of the public, so to garner sympathy, they are making some statements. She is saying that some people are conspiring to murder her but why would someone commit such a crime? She is making such statements to get people’s votes in the West Bengal assembly elections, so that she can get people’s sympathy.