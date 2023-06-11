Having the internet, at present, is something of the first necessity, since not only are cybernetic networks used for entertainment, but they are also used to carry out work, educational and business activities.

Therefore, one of the most frustrating things nowadays is to detect that the signal in a certain room in the house is low, which, in turn, decreases the quality of the loading of the pages, as well as the downloading and uploading of files.

That is why, before spending an hour on the phone complaining to your provider, we will immediately give you the best models of wifi signal boosters that are currently available on the market.

As we mentioned before, nowadays having internet at home is essential, so a poor connection can become a real headache for many.

However, a simple solution to this situation are WiFi connection amplifiers, which, as their name indicates, are responsible for expanding the range of the WiFi signal emitted by the router.

And it is necessary to keep in mind that, with the distance, the WiFi signal easily deteriorates with distanceso it is common that not all rooms have a good internet connection.

For this reason, the best solution to have a better distribution of the WiFi signal in homes are WiFi amplifiers, and we will tell you which are the best that can currently be found on the market.

In accordance with “Computer Today”the following are the best WiFi amplifiers that are for sale in the market:

*MERCUSYS ME10

*Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender

*MERCUSYS ME30

*TP-Link RE550

*TP-Link RE650

It is worth mentioning that the previous WiFi signal amplifiers can be purchased through different e-commerce platforms, one of which is the giant Amazon.

Finally, it must be taken into account that, in order to have a better WiFi connection in the house, it is necessary to avoid putting the router in very closed spaces or in rooms at the ends of the residence, in addition to the fact that the device should not be placed near electrical appliances.