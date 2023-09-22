For those who assumed that politics is an immutable scenario and that its final objectives are sustained if the other variables remain constant, the opposition entered an area of crisis: the senator’s Plan A Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz is falling apart due to contradictions of the precandidate and it is showing that there is no Plan B.

A variable that must be attended to very carefully is that which represents the ideological bloc of intellectuals in opposition mode, the same ones who in 2020 proposed a opposition coalition between all parties to face the advance of Brunette and who were in charge of building the senator’s personal image Galvez as the Mexican Santa Evita that was going to save the country from another López Obrador administration.

The only viable scenario that the senator had Galvez to fight the reader against the apparatus of Brunette It was depending on the existence of a single opposition candidacy to avoid weakening due to political-party fragmentation. However, there may be at least three opposition candidates who will divide the vote market: Citizen movementthe far-right Eduardo Verástegui and the former Oaxacan governor Ulises Ruiz Ortiz, at least until now, and waiting for Ebrard open your game 2024.

The paper of Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón In this electoral scenario, he remains an enigma because his resentment will only depend on whether the candidacy of Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, but at the cost of a brutal break with Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whom “I love very much,” although in politics the feelings are as circumstantial as they are demagogic. Until now, Ebrard has not made a real strategic decision regarding López Obrador and spends his time gossiping about the president of Morena, Mario Delgado.

The electoral trends of the polls had a small oscillation in recent weeks, especially due to activism and support for Senator Gálvez, but at the end of the week they returned to the record of figures that give her, disproportionately, more than 20 points percentage advantage to the coalition Morena-PT-PVEMwhile the alliance PAN-PRI-PRD seemed to distance himself from Senator Gálvez and concentrate on the internal dispute in each of the party formations over the two upcoming bureaucratic battles: the distribution of the nine governorships between the coalition parties and the lists of district and multi-member candidates for the senatories and federal councils in dispute.

In the last two weeks, the senator Galvez has been moving without any strategy or any political-electoral plan, those responsible for writing its proposed government plan do not even consult it with any phrase and even its promoter Claudio X. González It seemed to have already reached its maximum point of mobility because the candidate’s profile passed to the promoting parties.

The political loneliness of Senator Gálvez was seen in the last hours in the lack of crisis management for the problem of his bachelor thesis and the plagiarism revelations and above all, a formal qualification process that did not turn her into the great engineer that they said her professionalization represented as a symbol of the culture of personal effort and they even doubt that she sold gelatin to finance her studies. The Senator Gálvez He faced the first hours of the conflict with his already diminished rhetorical capacity to disdain all types of accusations, but with the important fact that none of the three opposition parties came to his defense, neither Coparmex, nor Mr. opposition intellectuals, nor the dozens of letterheads of the pompous civil society.

The acceptance that he had been “stupid” in incorporating quotes without proving their origin and therefore falling into the sensitive territory of the plagiarism wanted to disdain the conflict, but the rectorship of the UNAM intervened to announce an investigation that could only lead to the withdrawal of the senator’s certificate of qualification Galveza fact that could be irrelevant in any other professional, but that will severely hit the credibility and image of Santa Evita of the opposition candidate.

Without a Plan B for the oppositionthe lack of group cohesion in promoting the senator’s candidacy Galvez has lowered his presidential expectations.

