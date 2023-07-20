“The hail that fell was as big as stones”





“The number of people injured with trauma caused by hail, falls and broken glass rises to 110. I thank once again the rescuers and the technicians who intervened immediately after the events and who continue in these hours with the restoration works and the census of the damage”. This was stated by the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, in constant contact with the Civil Protection, the Suem and all the volunteers who are providing assistance in these hours following the intense meteorological events that affected large portions of the regional territory yesterday, in the afternoon and in the evening. Specifically, a total of 28 accesses to the emergency room in the province of Venice were detected, 62 in Padua, 19 in Vicenza and 1 in Belluno.

Bad weather, Zaia: Veneto affected, damage counts begin – “Another catastrophe added to that of the Belluno area, affected by Padua, Vicenza, Treviso. 110 people have had access to our emergency rooms in the Veneto region, above all from the provinces of Venice and Padua”. To say so the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia during the survey on the damage caused by the bad weather of these days. “The hail that fell was as big as stones – continued the governor – it mainly destroyed photovoltaic systems, roofs that have disappeared, open field crops and much more. We don’t talk about the damage to the cars, the wind has uprooted many tall trees, I would say that there is damage. We have already brought out the Veneto Agriculture teams to demarcate the areas and begin to calculate the damage. I signed the decree for the state of emergency for all these areas in the hope that then there will be the possibility of accessing the national protection fund civil”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

