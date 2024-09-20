Bad weather, the situation in Emilia Romagna is gradually improving even if the red alert status remains

After the storm that devastated Emilia Romagna on Thursday 19 September, the situation is gradually returning to normal. But the emergency is not over: the red alert remains in the Civil Protection bulletin.



The high criticality for hydraulic risk concerns the Romagna coast, the Bologna plain, the lower hills and the Romagna plain, the Bologna hills.high criticality for hydrogeological risk on the Romagna coast, the lower hills and plains of Romagna, the Bologna mountains, the Bologna hills, the upper hills of Romagna and the Romagna mountains. Orange alert for other areas of the region: Modena plain, Bologna mountains, Romagna high hills, Romagna mountains, Central Emilia mountains and Central Emilia hills.

The most critical situation concerns the Ravenna area, where the Lugo area is flooded and the hospital has been evacuated. In Bagnacavallo There is still no news of the two missing. Light rainfall is forecast for today in the eastern Apennines. Rail traffic has resumed almost normally.

