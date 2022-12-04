Bad weather, damage in Salento, trees fallen on houses and cars

The bad weather which is affecting the Salento since yesterday evening it has caused damage and inconvenience mainly due to the fall of trees and billboards on roads, cars and houses, which are being removed by the firefighters of the provincial command of Lecce and the detachments. The fire brigade teams have been working tirelessly since 9.30pm yesterday. The municipalities most affected are Ugento, Lequile, San Pietro in Lama, Carmiano and Novoli. In Novoli, in particular, the waterproofing cover of the flat roof of an Rsa detached, which then fell onto the road. There Civil protection Apulian issued a warning message weather forecast orange that concerns Salento from 8 pm yesterday and for the following 24 hours. The entire Salento area is affected by thunderstorms, even of strong intensity, with gusts of wind and showers.

#Bad weather #Messinadue to the heavy rains on the Tyrrhenian coast, from Novara di Sicilia to Milazzo, more than 30 interventions carried out by #fire fighters to rescue drivers in difficulty and people stuck at home. Operations in progress [#3dicembre 21:00] pic.twitter.com/gIegcK8lWj — Firefighters (@firefighters) December 3, 2022

Bad weather: water bomb in Messina, trapped in car

Violent wave of bad weather in Sicily. A storm hit the Tyrrhenian area of ​​Messina yesterday afternoon, in particular Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, Milazzo and Terme Vigliatore, causing the flooding of the streets, small landslides, and the overflowing of streams. The mayor of Milazzo has advised citizens not to leave the house. Due to bad weather, a section of the highway was closed Palermo-Messina. Messina firefighters received a large number of calls. Numerous rescue operations were carried out for people trapped in cars submerged in water, stuck at home and in a shopping centre. The provincial relief device was strengthened, also with the sending of men from the commands of eastern Sicily, as reported by the Giornale di Sicilia. The strong wind blew up the races for the Aeolian Islands. Since the afternoon, due to the strong sirocco wind, the islands are no longer reachable, and the sea is scourging the most exposed coasts.

Earthquake: two shocks of magnitude 4.6 and 2.0 in the Aeolian Islands

A jolt of Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 it occurred at 8.12 in the Aeolian Islands area in the province of Messina. This was reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 3 kilometers. A new shock of magnitude 2.0 was detected a few minutes later, at 8.18, still in the same area but with its epicenter 6 kilometers deep.

Earthquake: Aeolian Islands, felt by population but no damage

“From the first checks carried out, the event with its epicenter located on the island of Vulcano is felt by the population, but no damage has been reported”. This was announced by the Civil Protection adding that “following the seismic event recorded by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Sicily on the Aeolian Islands (Messina), at 8.12 with a magnitude of 4.6, the Italy Situation Room of the Civil Protection Department is put in contact with the local structures of the National Civil Protection Service”.

