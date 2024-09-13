Bad weather hit the Friuli-Venezia Giulia where heavy snowfall and heavy rains have suddenly brought the country to a standstill. In some provinces, the alarm has been raised due to the damage that the floods would have caused.

Friuli-Venezia Giulia

Here’s what’s happening.

Bad weather alert in Friuli Venezia Giulia: the situation is delicate

The climate has changed and we have all noticed how temperatures have plummeted in just a few days. In some Italian regions, however, the situation is decidedly more complex than in others and among these the most notable is Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

In fact, starting from yesterday, rain, floods, snow and wind have captured attention, causing significant inconvenience to homes and also to citizens of the various provinces. Precisely for this reason the Civil Protection has decided to branch out one state of alert especially in the provinces of Trieste, Udine and Gorizia.

Here the situation is really very complex and the damage caused to the context has done nothing but block traffic and paralyze the cities. In other locations, however, 9 mm of rain were reached, especially along the Alps and the Carnic Prealps.

Cities come to a standstill due to bad weather

According to the bulletins, even some snowfalls have occurred. trees which would have blocked traffic in some municipalities in the province of Udine. A landslide then occurred in Taipanwhich not only stopped the population, but also caused electrical blackouts which lasted for hours and hours.

Some places near the pass I’m getting tired They had to close their businesses because the snow fell heavily and abundantly, blocking cars and any means of transport that happened to be passing through at that moment.

The wind continues to be felt, but it seems that as the hours pass the weather conditions will improve considerably, giving a bit of a break to all the people who live in this region. Several volunteers Civil Protection officials are currently engaged in securing the areas most affected by the bad weather