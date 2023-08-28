Bad weather, trains suspended between Italy and France due to a landslide. In Genoa 80 millimeters of rain in less than an hour

Red alert in Lombardy and orange alert in six other regions. Northern Italy is preparing for the intense wave of bad weather expected for today, after the first signs of yesterday evening.

In France, on the afternoon of Sunday 27 August, a landslide caused by heavy rain caused the suspension of rail traffic with Italy and the closure “for an indefinite period” of the A43 motorway, near Saint-Michel-de -Maurienne.

According to the French media, in the locality of Saint-Andrè en Savoie 700 cubic meters of rock would have detached from a ridge of the mountain, rolling boulders, earth and other debris downstream. No people were injured.

In the evening, Liguria was hit by a heavy storm which caused flooding throughout the city of Genoa, where 80 millimeters of water fell in the space of an hour. Inconveniences were recorded from the Porta Principe station to the central areas, with blackouts, blown manhole covers and closed underpasses.

According to the Ligurian Arpa, at 2 in the morning there was a “gust at almost 180 km per hour in Fontana Fresca, above Sori”.

The Municipal Operations Center of Genoa has decided to close the open-air markets in the city for today, while the schools will remain open for the first day of high school repair exams. The civil protection of the Liguria region has forecast strong winds and intense storms until tomorrow.

According to the president of the Liguria region Giovanni Toti “up to 200 millimeters of rain fell in Genoa in 24 hours”. “Tonight Liguria was affected by an important perturbation which mainly affected the Genoese area. In fact, all of central and eastern Genoa has measured between 100 and 200 mm of rain in the last 24 hours. There were no injuries and this is the most important piece of news, but more than 200 interventions by the fire brigade were concentrated above all in the province of Genoa due to the many floods. At the moment there are still isolated storm cells and conditions of instability, with the possibility of even strong thunderstorms and storm surges especially in the central part of the day in the eastern center, so I continue to recommend maximum caution to all Ligurians “, he said.

In the past few hours, the Civil Protection has issued a red, orange and yellow weather alert on almost the entire peninsula with the exception of the southern regions. The red alert was issued on a sector of Lombardy, while the orange alert concerns Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, the province of Bolzano, part of Piedmont, part of Tuscany and Veneto.