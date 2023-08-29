The bad weather with Cyclone Poppea does not give respite to Northern Italy even today, 29 August 2023: storms with abundant rain, risk of hail and gusts of wind trigger thered weather alert in Lombardy, in particular in Valchiavenna and in the pre-Alpine areas. Orange alert in the rest of the region – including Milan – until the morning. The same level of alert is triggered for Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

Situation improving in Liguria, after the storm that hit Genoa. The region ends up in the yellow alert category which includes a long list: Abruzzo, Calabria, Campania, Emilia Romagna, areas of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Lombardy again, Molise, Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria and areas of Veneto.

LOMBARDY

In Lombardy, the last 24 hours have been characterized by the risks associated with the increase in the level of rivers and streams. In Bormio, the overflowing of the Adda river has caused several delays on the roads. In Sondrio, the Frodolfo torrent is overflowed, leading to the evacuation, as a precaution, of some houses.

Moreover, the rainfall values ​​recorded in the last three days by the rain gauges of the Arpa Lombardia hydro-meteorological network are eloquent: 290 millimeters in Campodolcino- Alpe Motta at an altitude of 1880 meters above sea level in Valchiavenna, 244 millimeters in San Giaco Filippo – Truzzo Lake in the province of Sondrio, in Valchiavenna, 264 mm in Porto Vatravaglia in the province of Varese, 874 meters above sea level in the Varese area, 223 mm in Cuveglio at 294 meters above sea level, still in the province of Varese.

VENETO

In Veneto the orange alert remains in a still complex weather picture. Venice has activated the Mose to deal with high water, unusual at this time of year. Yesterday was characterized by the alarm triggered in Cortina d’Ampezzo. As a precaution, 70 people were evacuated due to the risk after a landslide. “The 70 guests of two accommodation facilities in Cortina d’Ampezzo, in Passo Tre Croci, have been evacuated as a precaution, due to the danger of detachment of rocks after a landslide”, the fire brigade announced.

Up until today’s afternoon, bad weather risks creating problems in the province of Vicenza in particular: “The level of hydrogeological criticality due to orange-type thunderstorms remains in the Vicenza area until midnight on 29 August. Therefore, the level of courses is expected to be raised main water sources”, announces the municipality of Vicenza.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

‘Abundant rain and wind, with gusts of up to 123 km per hour, lashed Trieste. Thunderstorms also between Gorizia and Palmanova during the day, with falling trees and flooding in the plains and in the Trieste area

LIGURIA

In Liguria a black Monday has been passed in terms of meteorology. The storm that began in the night between 27 and 28 August also hit Genoa. Liguria leaves behind a complex day. “All in all, the damage toll is slight, also because people paid great attention. The city of Genoa reacted with great responsibility, a sign that the emergency indications given by civil protection must now be taken seriously”, said the president of the Liguria, Giovanni Toti.

Genoa had to deal with heavy rain which caused flooding in the city. “Two hundred and thirty millimeters of rain in 24 hours is a huge thing. The city of Genoa has behaved well, applause to all citizens” said the mayor, Marco Bucci.

PIEDMONT

The snow has arrived in Piedmont. On the sections at the highest altitude of the provincial road 23 of Sestriere and of the provincial road 215 of Cesana, the out-of-season snowfall made it necessary to intervene with the snowploughs above 1800 metres, between Borgata Sestriere and il Colle, on the side of Val Chisone, and between Grangesises and Colle, on the Susa Valley side.

In the hilly area of ​​Chivassese, the staff of the Metropolitan City of Turin, inconvenience for a landslide of earth and mud that occurred upstream of the provincial road 99 of San Raffaele Cimena.