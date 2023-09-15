Bad weather hits Milan today and the rain, which fell heavily during the night, causes the temporary flooding of the Seveso in the northern area of ​​the city, with the flooding of the Negrotto underpass, with more than 2 meters of water “It is the result of the heavy rains in the west and north-west area of ​​the city, with more than 60 mm of rain in three hours. In activities of the water pumps of MM and Civil Protection”, writes the councilor for safety and civil protection of the Municipality, Marco Granelli, on Facebook. “Seveso has now returned, the flooding lasted only a few minutes. But upstream it is still raining and so we are worried about these hours”, reports the councilor.

“New rain arriving in northern Milan, while the new flood wave of the Seveso is descending. Maximum attention due to the risk of flooding in Niguarda in via Valfurva and in Istria – Granelli writes again on Facebook – Meanwhile, the Lambro is also being monitored. In the meantime, work is underway without stopping to overtake the flooded Negrotto. Also at work in via Fabio Filzi where a tree fell on the tram line”.