Weather alert today, August 19, on Italy. The bad weather, which over the weekend has left its mark on a good part of the country from Milan to Rome with the stop to the sultry heatwith thunderstorms will also affect the beginning of the week. Based on the forecasts, an orange alert has been issued for the risk of heavy rain in areas of Emilia Romagna: the spotlight is on in particular on the central Emilian mountains, the Piacenza-Parma mountains, the upper Piacenza-Parma hills, and the central Emilian hills.

The models indicate rain especially in the Adriatic regions. According to the forecasts, from the early hours of today scattered precipitation is likely, even in the form of showers or thunderstorms, in Puglia. Scattered precipitation will persist, even in the form of showers or thunderstorms, in Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Abruzzo and Molise, especially on the Adriatic slopes. The phenomena will be accompanied by lightning, local hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

Based on the expected and ongoing phenomena, an orange alert has been assessed for today in part of Emilia-Romagna and a yellow alert has been assessed for Veneto, Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia, Calabria, Basilicata, Campania, Lazio, Umbria and a large part of Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna.

The weather for Monday, August 19th

The bad weather, after having hit the North in particular, is moving towards the Center and the South. If the rain will be present mainly in Romagna, Marche and Abruzzo, the weather situation could also worsen on the Tyrrhenian side from Lazio to Campania, to reach Calabria. The rain could also visit Sicily and Sardinia during the day. The period of bad weather will however be limited. Between Tuesday 20 August and especially Wednesday 21, in fact, the anticyclone will regain stability: sun and rising temperatures.