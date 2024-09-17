Cyclone ‘Boris’ persists today and tomorrow in Italy, bringing bad weather with a weather pattern characterized by heavy rain and cold. Orange alert is triggered in Emilia-Romagna and yellow alert for thunderstorms in a long list of regions in the Center and South: from Marche to Lazio and Umbria, from Abruzzo to Molise, from Campania to Calabria and Puglia. But is the heat really over?

According to meteorologist Andrea Giuliacci of ‘Meteo.it’ “we’ll see summer again next year because, at least as far as September is concerned, and with the exception of the possibility of individual days with higher temperatures, The summer heat is not expected to return. In particular, between today and Thursday a low pressure vortex will persist over Italy, bringing clouds, and at times even rain, to practically all of our regions, with the most abundant rainfall in Emilia and in the regions on the Tyrrhenian side”.

“The bad weather – he explains to Adnkronos – will also be accompanied by temperatures below normal, with values ​​that in several locations in the North will even be typical of mid-October”. “On Friday the disturbance will move away and the weather will improve with more space for sunshine and less rainmostly concentrated in the mountainous areas of the Peninsula; temperatures will also rise but will still remain overall lower than normal, especially in the North”, concludes Giuliacci.

Lorenzo Tedici also confirms that “the weather in the next few days will still be affected by the cyclone ‘Boris’ which, after having devastated Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Austria, will bring heavy rains until Thursday in Emilia Romagna and Marche and in a patchy manner throughout Italy. Therefore also in Rome, where temperatures will be below average with highs around 20, 21 degrees and fairly frequent rains”, he told Adnkronos

According to the meteorologist of ‘iLMeteo.it’, however, “the news is that in any case at the weekend, for example, in Rome it will return to 27 degrees and in the south 30 so at the weekend we will have a summer jolt. But from Monday the rains will return to the center-north and the temperatures will drop, so let’s say that we have entered autumn and that the change of season, in the north has already been made with minimum temperatures of even 8 degrees, after all next Sunday is the autumn equinox”, concludes Tedici.

Civil Protection, orange alert in E. Romagna, yellow alert in eleven regions

In the meantime, based on available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection, in agreement with the regions involved, has issued a severe weather warning which forecasts from today morning, Wednesday 18 September, the persistence of widespread precipitation on Emilia-Romagna and Marche and scattered precipitation on Tuscany, Umbria and Abruzzo, in particular on the respective northern sectors. These phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, local hailstorms and strong gusts of wind.

Based on the expected and ongoing phenomena, it was Orange alert assessed for today on the southern areas of Emilia-Romagna. Yellow alert for the entire territory of the regions of Umbria, Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia, Basilicata and Calabria, for a large part of Emilia-Romagna and for areas of Tuscany, Lazio and Campania.