In France, the international railway was interrupted due to a landslide in Saint-Andrè en Savoie, not far from the Frejus tunnel, in the Maurienne valley. Boulders and debris detached from a mountain ridge, which also caused the partial interruption of the motorway to the south. The Milan-Modane-Paris high-speed trains have been cancelled. According to information from the prefecture of Savoy, several blocks of rock with a volume of about 700 cubic meters hit the protective screen set up for preventive purposes by the road services of the Departmental Council. Several roads were closed, including part of the A43 motorway between ramps no. 29 and no. 30 in both directions of traffic (Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne and Le Freney) for an indefinite period. The Fréjus road tunnel is also closed to traffic for all vehicles exceeding 3.5 tonnes both in the France-Italy and Italy-France directions. Rail traffic is interrupted between France and Italy at Maurienne for an indefinite period.



