“The government has declared a state of emergency for the Emilia Romagna Region and the Marche.” The proposal was illustrated by the Minister for Civil Protection Nello Musumeci in the Council of Ministers. “The measure – said the Minister for Civil Protection – concerns the provinces of Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini and the Marche Region».

Together with the state of emergency, which will last 12 months, the Council of Ministers has allocated 20 million euros to deal with the first urgent interventions, the rescue and assistance to the population and the restoration of the functionality of the services and infrastructures”.

For the Marche Region, the sum of 4 million euros has been allocated to implement the first interventions.

«On Monday we will meet the Mayors of the municipalities that have suffered damage for an update on the situation and to send the detailed assessment of the damage to the National Civil Protection as soon as possible.“. The governor of the Marche, Francesco Acquaroli, announced it after the Council of Ministers that also decided on a state of emergency for the Marche. “Even in this circumstance – he observes – the Government has proven to be timely, I want to thank President Meloni and Minister Musumeci”. The Region has already requested, with a communication to the municipalities today, a survey of the damages by private individuals, economic and productive activities directly affected by the meteorological events following the exceptional wave of bad weather that affected the Marche region starting from 18 September 2024. This survey will also be examined during the meeting announced for Monday with all the municipalities involved.

The rescue

Meanwhile, The Misericordie Fiorentine relief column left this morning at dawn to bring help and assistance to the populations of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines hit by bad weather between Wednesday and Thursday. «This first intervention will see the use of vehicles and volunteers for 72 continuous hours on the field» explains Andrea Ceccherini, president of the Coordination of the Misericordie of the Florentine Area, in a note. «In total, 30 people from five associations will be working there.». The Misericordia of Florence and that of Campi Bisenzio are providing water modules to clean the roads from mud and landslides and restore traffic in the area of ​​Marradi (Florence). The Misericordia of Badia a Ripoli and that of Mercatale with the National Column of Misericordie instead headed to Faenza with teams of shovelers and powerful pumps capable of sucking up 3000 liters of water per minute. The Misericordia of Lastra a Signa with the Regional Column instead reached Emilia making water modules available, for the phase of cleaning the roads and restoring traffic. «We thank the brothers who immediately got to work to organize the teams and leave to give help to citizens in difficulty after the bad weather of the last few days» concludes Ceccherini.