LAWN. The Bagnolo torrent broke its banks and overflowed this evening on the western outskirts of Prato, in the Sant’Ippolito area, and, according to what we learn, evacuations have been ordered for the inhabitants on the ground floors of the houses, who are being contacted one by one. According to initial information, the embankment had just been rebuilt but had not consolidated and the flood pulled it down, flooding the surrounding area.

At the moment the Municipality is contacting 162 residents in particular near the Bagnolo flood and at risk of flooding to leave the ground floors and find safety. Those who are unable to retreat to an upper floor must leave the area and will be hosted in the Datini gym in Prato. «The intensity of the rain in the Prato area has once again caused water to overflow the embankment in a section of the Bagnolo stream – writes president Eugenio Giani – It is therefore necessary to use precautionary measures in the area and avoid movements by car, much less on foot. Go to the upper floors.” Furthermore, according to what we learn in Prato, the Bardena stream, which is located 5 km from Bagnolo, on the northern side of the city, also overflowed the riverbed and went over the banks in Figline di Prato.