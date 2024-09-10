Autumn is already upon us. According to the weather forecast, temperatures will plummet in two days. Snow at relatively low altitudes during the week will then put an end to the warmest season. “The first autumnal disturbance containing cold air, coming from Northern Europe, is arriving already on Thursday. It will hit especially the north-eastern regions, the central ones and Sardinia. Then, on Friday, all of the Centre-South, Sicily and also Friuli Venezia Giulia and Triveneto”, he told Adnkronos Antonio Sanofounder of the site www.iLMeteo.it.

“There are two peculiarities to understand the ‘blow’ that summer will receive giving way to autumn: the mistral winds, very strong, on Sardinia and the Tyrrhenian Sea and the entry of Bora winds on Trieste and the upper Adriatic. And then the snow that will fall on Thursday, at an altitude of 1,200/1,300 meters, especially on the Alpine borders of the Aosta Valley, on Alto Adige, in Livigno (Sondrio). It will even snow just above Cortina, in the Belluno area”, he continues.

“On Friday, temperatures will go from 15 degrees at 1,500 meters to 2 degrees in the eastern Alps: the mixing of the air mass will be sudden – adds Sanò -. The change in mid-September is, however, absolutely normal and has nothing to do with climate change. A sign of the latter is instead the continuity of temperature peaks that were recorded during the summer: 50 days with over 37 degrees. The average was decidedly high, one of the hottest summers, if not the hottest ever. The difference with the past is that twenty years ago all this could happen in the space of a week while now it happens, see this summer, for a month and a half consecutively. The other side of the continuous heat is the increase in the frequency of hailstorms and the exasperation of thunderstorms, brief but much more intense”.