Genoa – The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms throughout Liguria remains in force until 2 pm today.

No emergency notification has reached the operations room of the Liguria Region, open 24 hours a day to monitor the situation in the area following the issuing of the yellow hydrogeological alert for thunderstorms. During the night and in the early hours of the morning I have beeni recorded strong winds and scattered thunderstormseven of high intensity but of short duration, which did not lead to significant damage.

The yellow warning for thunderstorms went off at 10pm yesterday. The operations room of the Liguria Region will continue to monitor the situation in real time until the alert is closed.