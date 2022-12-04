The damage caused by yesterday’s wave of bad weather that hit Sicily is enormous. The heavy rains fell from the afternoon in particular in the Messina area, especially in the Peloritan and Tyrrhenian area. Thunderstorms and strong winds lashed Milazzo, Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, Terme Vigliatore and caused landslides, the interruption of roads invaded by mud and also of the A20 motorway between the junctions of Falcone and Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto. Many calls for help and flooded houses and underpasses with people stuck in cars, at home, and some isolated families.

Numerous rescue operations were carried out for people trapped in cars submerged in water, stuck at home and in a shopping centre. The provincial relief system was strengthened, also with the sending of men from the commands of eastern Sicily. In Milazzo, an ambulance that left to help a heart attack was almost submerged in water and had to stop. Also in Milazzo, six students, two teachers and two school collaborators were blocked in the art institute in via Gramsci, while the electricity went out in several streets.

Many mayors of the municipalities affected by the storm have invited citizens to stay in their homes and avoid traveling by car. In Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto it is also raining inside the Cutroni Zodda hospital. The Longano stream overflowed, overwhelming parked cars. A woman remained inside her car invaded by mud in Terme Vigliatore and was rescued as was another woman and her two children in Tripi. In Terme Vigliatore, the access ramp to the bridge over the Mazzarrà stream that connects the Marchesana promenade to the Cannotta district in Terme Vigliatore has collapsed. A large chasm was created but the bridge did not collapse. Meanwhile, the Aeolian Islands are isolated.