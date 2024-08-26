Flight chaos at Milan Malpensa airport due to a strong storm that hit the airport, making the take-off and landing runways are unusable. In just over an hour, from 10.40am until around midday, over 60 litres of water per cubic metre fell in the area of ​​the airport causing the diversion of 27 flights to the airports of Linate, Bergamo, Turin and Venice. Water entered the terminal from the road, causing inconvenience to passengers.

