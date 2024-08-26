Flight chaos at Milan Malpensa airport due to a strong storm that hit the airport, making the take-off and landing runways are unusable. In just over an hour, from 10.40am until around midday, over 60 litres of water per cubic metre fell in the area of the airport causing the diversion of 27 flights to the airports of Linate, Bergamo, Turin and Venice. Water entered the terminal from the road, causing inconvenience to passengers.
#Bad #weather #stop #takeoffs #landings #Malpensa #flights #diverted
Leave a Reply