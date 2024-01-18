The match between VVV and ADO Den Haag that was scheduled for Friday evening at 8 p.m. has been canceled. Due to the bad winter weather, the field in De Koel stadium in Venlo is unplayable. A new date will be found for the match at short notice, the KNVB said.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
16:09
