Bad weather lashes Northern Italy e the red alert is triggered in Liguria, Lombardy and Piedmont. An Atlantic perturbation has in fact reached the central Mediterranean, causing the deepening of a minimum baric level off the Ligurian Sea, responsible for the intense phase of bad weather that is affecting the northern regions and part of the western sectors of the Center-South. A decisive reinforcement of the ventilation on the Ligurian Sea and the central Tyrrhenian is also expected.

On the basis of the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection in agreement with the regions involved, which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned, has therefore issued a further warning of adverse weather conditions, which integrates and extends the previous. The weather phenomena, impacting on the different areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The notice provides from today afternoon, Monday 4 October, rainfall, from scattered to widespread, with prevalent downpours and thunderstorms over Valle D’Aosta and the Autonomous Province of Trento, in extension to the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and Friuli Venezia Giulia. Precipitation is also expected, from scattered to widespread, with a prevalent downpour and thunderstorm character on Lazio, especially on the coastal sectors, in extension from tomorrow morning, Tuesday 5 October, to Campania and Sicily.

From tomorrow morning, rainfall with a prevalent downpour or thunderstorm character will persist on Liguria, Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany and Veneto. The phenomena will be accompanied by strong showers, local hailstorms, frequent electrical activity and strong gusts of wind. Strong winds from the southern quadrants are also expected to persist from today afternoon, with storm reinforcements, over Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, extending to eastern Liguria. Possible storm surges along the exposed coasts.

On the basis of the phenomena foreseen and in progress, a red alert on part of Lombardy, Piedmont and Liguria was therefore assessed for tomorrow, Tuesday 5 October. Orange alert

on the Autonomous Province of Trento and on part of Lombardy, Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, Tuscany and Sicily e yellow alert on the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Veneto, Lazio, Umbria, Campania, on part of Valle d’Aosta, Emilia-Romagna, Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria and Molise and on the remaining territories of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Tuscany and Sicily.

MILAN

The wave of bad weather continues on Milan where the thunderstorms continue and there is “maximum alert” for rain and wind until the early hours of tomorrow. Between 2 and 7 in the morning, the rains will be very intense in the provinces north of Milan (Lecco, Como, Varese) and there is, according to the Municipality of Milan, the real risk of flooding of the Seveso and Lambro rivers.

The municipal operations center remains open and from 9 pm all the teams are located in the areas at risk of flooding, while checks are underway on the drains and underpasses. Alert also for citizens, traders and street vendors of the Piazzale Lagosta market. This evening the communities of the Lambro park will be evacuated and it is forbidden to stop in the Lambro areas. A next update of the situation is scheduled for midnight.

ALEXANDRIA

The bridge over the Bormida river in Alessandria was closed in both directions. This was communicated by the municipal administration, underlining that the provision will remain in force until the red alert ends. Following the red alert for rains, the mayor of Alessandria, Gianfranco Cuttica di Revigliasco, has issued an order for the evacuation “of the houses located in the floodplain area of ​​the Bormida River or where it is possible to shelter on the upper floors until the flooding of the river has taken place.