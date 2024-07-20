After the extreme heat Bad weather is coming to Italy, with rain, thunderstorms and hail in the North-West: yellow alert triggered today 21 July in four regionsA disturbed system of North Atlantic origin, passing over France, will also affect part of our northern regions, causing from early today morning conditions of marked instability in the North-West of the Peninsula, with phenomena of a predominantly stormy nature.

The Civil Protection has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting the different areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities that are reported, in a national summary, in the national bulletin of criticalities and alerts available on the Department’s website (www.protezionecivile.gov.it).

The alert

The warning foresees scattered precipitation from early today morning, mainly in the form of showers or thunderstorms, over Valle d’Aosta and Piedmont, rapidly extending to Lombardy. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. Based on the forecasted and ongoing phenomena, it has been assessed for today, Sunday 21 July, yellow alert in Valle d’Aosta, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and much of Piedmont and Lombardy.

Seveso and Lambro monitored in Milan

In Lombardy, in particular, the yellow alert is also triggered for Milan from 12 noon on Sunday until 6 am on Monday 22 July, as reported in a note by the Municipality of Milan. The municipal operations centre (Coc) of the Civil Protection will be active for monitoring the hydrometric levels of the Seveso and Lambro rivers and to coordinate any interventions in the city.

During the weather alert, Palazzo Marino invites “citizens not to stop in underpasses, in the areas at risk of flooding in Seveso and Lambro, under and near trees and near construction site scaffolding, outdoor seating and tents. It is also important – the note underlines – to pay attention to weather phenomena during outdoor events, in order to prevent dangerous situations”.