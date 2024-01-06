Pinion – Landslide on provincial road 38 in Pignone, which was closed late today. This is the main connection route between the Val di Vara and the Cinque Terre. The rains that fell in the province of La Spezia during the night between Friday and Saturday caused many landslides and problems in the Val di Vara area, the latest one affecting the provincial road of Pignone in the area near the locality of Chiesetta.

It is the same area where another major landslide event occurred, with the provincial road remaining closed for a long time. The landslide was reported around 10pm. Technicians from the road sector of the Province of La Spezia intervened on site to make the route safe. “In the next few hours, the necessary interventions will be implemented for the evaluation of the problem and the planning of interventions for the reopening” says the Province.

They remain unreachable from Pignone some fractions of the territory, such as the localities of Monti and Puin, which can instead be reached from the Monterosso and Levanto sides.