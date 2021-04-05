The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, predicted bad weather for the inhabitants of the southern Russian regions in the next few days. Writes about it TASS…

According to him, heavy rains and gusts of wind up to 20-22 meters per second. “But for this region, this weather is a blessing. Of course, aridity will go nowhere there, but it smoothes the situation, ”said the forecaster.

In Kalmykia, heavy rain, a thunderstorm, and an increase in wind up to 20 meters per second are forecasted. In addition, according to Vilfand, a complex of dangerous hydrometeorological phenomena will be in Sochi. “On rivers, the water level rises, in places with the achievement of unfavorable marks,” he concluded.

Earlier, Vilfand said that the ultraviolet radiation (UV) index will begin to reach dangerous levels around May, in southern Russia – in mid-late April. The most dangerous radiation comes from when the sun is high in the sky, he said. “Now only recently passed the day of the vernal equinox, the sun is still not rising,” – explained the forecaster. He advised Russians to enjoy the April sun as it is safe.