Bad weather Emilia Romagna, Orogel saves the books of 500 years ago by opening its freezers

There is also a cultural emergency in flooded areas: in Forlì, water and mud have invaded the municipal archive in the Cava area and the basement of the diocesan seminary in San Benedetto. The water tore up all the shelves and the ancient tomes, particularly in the religious structure, ended up in the water.

These texts also date back to the 1500s. The only remedy to be able to save them is their immediate freezing: for this reason dozens of volunteers have transported the books to nearby Cesena, where the Orogel company, a giant in the agricultural sector which fortunately has not reported any damage to its factories, has provision of a cold room at -25 C.

“We do it for free for the good of the community,” says Orogel president Bruno Piraccini. Volumes from other municipalities such as Sant’Agata sul Santerno and others are also expected to arrive in the next few hours.

