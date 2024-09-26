Orange alert today 27 September in Lombardy, yellow in six regions, with strong winds and rain in the Centre-North. The bad weather in Italy is caused by a vast area of ​​low pressure extending over the northern areas of our country, with widespread precipitation in the Alpine and pre-Alpine sectors and a marked intensification of ventilation.

Alert

Based on the expected and ongoing phenomena, the Department of Civil Protection informs, an orange alert has been assessed for today due to hydrogeological risk in the northern sectors of Lombardy. Yellow alert has also been assessed on the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and on sectors of Lombardy, Valle d’Aosta, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria and Tuscany.

What the weekend will be like

The weekend will see the irruption of a cold front with a general drop in temperatures between Saturday and Sunday but also thunderstorms and possible hail. Tomorrow mainly eastern Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Emilia Romagna will be under observation. On Sunday the weather situation will improve significantly with sunshine but the temperature will drop.