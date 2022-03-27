Bad weather has reached Honduras where the castaways of the Island of the Famous are found: this is what has been happening in the last hours and where the competitors have been taken

To the Island of the Famous in the last few hours he is dealing with the bad weather which hit Honduras a few weeks after the start of the reality show. The situation seems to be getting more and more worrying especially towards the competitors who are in Cayo.

At first the producers of the program and the correspondent himself thought they were facing a simple storm. Unfortunately, however, in the last few hours the weather seems to worsen so much that there is great concern for the castaways who are pursuing their journey as a couple and as a single.

It’s been several weeks now Ilary Blasi kicked off the new edition of L’Isola dei Famosi, taking over from Alfonso Signorini and his GF Vip 6. Since yesterday, however, bad weather on the island seems to worry the future of the program and the physical conditions of the competitors.

Bad weather on the Island of the Famous: fear for the castaways

To update the fans of the program on social networks is Alvin, correspondent chosen by Ilary Blasi for this new edition of the reality show. The latter on Instagram lets you know what has been happening in the last few hours and how production is moving towards competitors.

“The situation here in Honduras is bad weather. Rains. In Cayo, where there is the atoll of Cayo Cochinos, where there are all the beaches, the situation is even worse. We put the castaways safely and they are fine. Now we are waiting for the weather to improve ”. Life in the Caribbean when it rains is more complex ”explains Alvin on Instagram.

For now there are no new updates on the climatic conditions but above all on where the castaways have been moved waiting for the bad weather to subside. We will only have to wait until tomorrow to understand, during the daytime, what the situation is like and whether the castaways are all together or not.