After an Easter with Italy divided in two from a weather point of view, with rain and snow in the mountains in the North and the hot wind from the Sahara in the Centre-South, today, Monday 1 April, a Easter Monday marked by bad weather. Rain will be a factor in particular in the North, but will progressively also affect Emilia Romagna and Tuscany, leaving its mark in the Center as well. If Italy is divided in two today, therefore, bad weather will be almost completely absent in the South, where temperatures could rise further.

The effects of the vast depression area present on Western Europe is in fact determining a flow of humid and unstable currents on the northern areas of our country with precipitation extending from the western to the eastern regions and a general intensification of ventilation, more significant on part of the Northern Apennines.

Rain and strong winds in various regions

The Department of Civil Protection has issued a further warning of adverse weather conditionswhich precedes from the early hours of Monday 1 April, scattered to widespread rainfall, including showers or thunderstorms.

These phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, frequent electrical activity, possible hailstorms and strong gusts of wind. It was evaluated based on the expected phenomena orange alert on part of Valle d'Aosta, Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna, yellow alert on the entire territory of Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Trentino-Alto Adige and Umbria, on the remaining sectors of the Aosta Valley, on large areas of Veneto, Lombardy, Piedmont Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany.

Orange alert in Emilia Romagna due to floods, rivers and wind

Orange alert in Emilia Romagna due to river flooding in the provinces of Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena; by wind in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Forlì-Cesena and Ravenna. Yellow alert for river floods in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Bologna, Ferrara, Ravenna; for landslides and floods in the minor courses in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ravenna; by wind in the provinces of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, Ravenna, Forlì Cesena, Ravenna.

On Monday 1st April the transit of a depression system will bring disturbed weather conditions, associated with intense rainfall in the Apennine areaseven of a stormy nature and which could generate rapid increases in hydrometric levels, with occupation of the expansion zones of the waterways, in particular in the central sector of the region.

In the central-western mountain areas, localized landslide phenomena will be possible on the slopes, characterized by fragile hydrogeological conditions, runoff and rapid increases in hydrometric levels in the minor network. Furthermore, south-western ventilation is expected, with strong storms on the areas of the Apennine ridge (between 80 and 90 km/h) and moderate storms (between 60 and 80 km/h) on the other areas of the reliefs, on the hilly and western and eastern plains.

Yellow alert in Lombardy, more thunderstorms and strong winds

The yellow (ordinary) weather alert persists with hydraulic risk, thunderstorms and strong winds in Lombardy. The alert for hydrogeological risk, however, has gone from yellow to orange (moderate), according to the update just issued by the Functional Risk Monitoring Center of the Lombardy Region. The Municipal Operations Center (Coc) of the Civil Protection will be active to monitor and coordinate any interventions.

In particular, as regards the area of ​​the hydraulic node of Milan, “the gusts of wind could reach speeds between 70 km/h and 90 km/h”, reports the Municipality of Milan, which yesterday afternoon brought together the Crisis Unit local (UCL) chaired by the councilors for Safety, Environment and Green. “It is recommended, during the alert period, not to stop under trees in parks, in tree-lined avenues and near construction site scaffolding, dehors and tents. It is also important to ensure the safety of objects and vases on balconies and all the artefacts that can be moved by the wind”, warns the Municipality of Milan.