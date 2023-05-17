“About 5,000 people have been evacuated“. To affirm it Nello Musumeci, Minister for Civil Protection and Marine Policies, speaking on ’24 Mattino’ on ‘Radio 24’ about the bad weather emergency, adding that there could be even more. Many people were evacuated “essentially as a precaution – he continued – others because their homes had been or were about to be invaded by water”.

“The framework is complicated and difficult, the hope is that in the afternoon the flow of rain will subside. There are 14 rivers also partially involved in the Marche region. Over 400 firefighters who are operating to which another 100 units will join. Three helicopters worked during the night to rescue people who could not be reached. We have alerted the mayors since yesterday afternoon, preventive evacuation is the only remedy, especially for those who live on the ground floor and near rivers”, Musumeci said again.

“The aquatic rescue will be in action in minutes. We are monitoring the dam system: some are particularly under control, we expect a reduction in the flow of their waters, of course,” he continued. “We need to review the whole territory, anthropization has led to a contribution of responsibility. It is a serious job, entrusted essentially to the Regions for which several million euros will be needed, an extraordinary spending commitment is needed – he underlined – It does not exist in Italy a zero-risk territory, the riverbeds must be kept constantly clean. I hope there is a new civic consciousness, we no longer have alibis”.

And he concluded: “We are ready to intervene as a government. We have already approved 10 million for the first expenses and the first emergencies. Then a careful reconnaissance must be made on the embankments to be reconstructed and the hydraulic system to be modified”.