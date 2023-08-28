Bad weather, water storms in the North and fires in the South

The double face of the bad weather, water in the North and fire in the extreme South. AND’ scaught L’red alert in Lombardy, orange in others six regions: friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, the Province of Bolzano, large sectors of Piedmont, part of Tuscany and the Veneto. The notice is yellow on western Abruzzo, Campania, part of Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Veneto and Piedmont, on Lazio, part of Molise, the Province of Trento, but also on large sectors of Sardinia, in Umbria and on the Valle d’Aosta.



In Valtellina, in Sondrio, the Frodolfo stream is overflowed. Ston the state road 38 of the Stelviodue to the flooding of the river Adda near Bormiothere are slowdowns. Throughout South Tyrol the level of the rivers has risen and in some villages there are floods. on In the meantime, the snow has arrived in the Piedmontese Alps. As Arpa Piemonte reports, it is mainly the western and northern sectors that are whitening. ANDThe intervention of the firefighters of Saluzzo (Cuneo) and the carabinieri and a snowplow vehicle was necessary to free the blocked vehicles and accompany motorists and passengers downstream. Are all well. However, the road is still closed.

TO Venice high water has arrived. The MOSE technicians are on alert, ready to lift the bulkheads from Monday afternoon.

Bad weather in the North, here are the most delicate situations: border with France and Liguria. Updates

TO Bardonecchia yesterday evening the strong disturbances that affected the French Savoie led to the partial closure of the A43 motorway, heading south and the suspension of railway traffic between the France And Italy. Several motorists were instead witnesses of the landslide in the Municipality of Freney, not far from Bardonecchia and the upper Valsusa, at the height of the Saint-Michel-de-Maurienne link road. A collapse, in two phases that fortunately it didn’t have any consequences on people.

“There circulation railway is interrupted between France and Italy at the height of the Maurienne indefinitely” the services of the prefecture announced shortly before midnight. Trenitalia announced on social networks i trains operating between Paris and Milan via Lyon for Monday day. The same cancellation applies to the French railways, SNCF.

