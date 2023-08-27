Thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind, bad weather overwhelms Lombardy and Liguria. Today, Sunday 27 August, the orange alert of the Civil Protection is triggered after the rain of the last 24 hours which hit Milan in particular. Flooding, fallen trees and branches and unroofed roofs: calls to the fire brigade have already flocked to the capital since yesterday, while for today – with the end of the African heat – a sharp drop in temperatures is also expected throughout Northern Italy.

Read also

Bad weather, recalls the councilor for security and civil protection of Milan Marco Granelli in a video posted on Facebook, made fell yesterday “many trees and branches, as well as causing flooding and a partial uncovering of a roof in the public housing of the Municipality in via Arsia”. “About 20 millimeters of rain fell on the city” he calculates. The area particularly affected was that of the south-west in the municipalities of Trezzano, Corsico and Buccinasco. There were also inconveniences for all means of transport and in particular for the tram lines which were diverted, as well as on the Milan-Genoa railway line.A tree that fell near Assago then stopped traffic on the bypass causing about 4 kilometers of queues.

Furthermore, the Lambro and Seveso rivers are constantly monitored. “Their level has risen” warns the commissioner. In fact, the heavy rains “worry about the risk of flooding”, writes the Municipality of Milan, communicating that “preventive actions for flooding and flooding risk have been activated with preventive and repeated cleaning of all the underpasses and the Seveso floor in the Niguarda and adjacent and in the Lambro Park”. The municipal operations center of the Civil Protection will also be active for monitoring the hydrometric levels of the two rivers and for coordinating any interventions. “The alert continues: thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, in the evening and at night and again on Monday” recalls the commissioner Granelli in the video from the municipal operations center, recommending “maximum attention”.

The enclosed parks in Milan are also closed today. “Due to the weather alert we have decided, in line with the union ordinance in force until 31 July, to keep the fenced parks closed until the end of the duration of the alert“, announces on Facebook the councilor for Environment and Green, Elena Grandi, recalling that in the same way “the ban on visiting unfenced green areas remains”. “It is also suggested not to stop under the trees and scaffolding of construction sites, dehors and tents, as well as securing objects and vases on the balconies” concludes the Municipality of Milan.