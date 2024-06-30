Bad weather, landslides and storms in Northern Italy. Deaths in Switzerland and France. Video

Bad weather hits northern Italy, particularly Valle d’Aosta and Piedmont, with extensive damage caused by landslides and mudslides.



Firefighters had to intervene in several areas due to flooding and landslides. In the Turin area, in Locana, 37 people were transferred from a restaurant that remained isolated following a landslide, while in Chialamberto a condominium of 50 people was evacuated due to the risk of flooding. Two families were evacuated in Mathi due to the risk of flooding of the Stura di Lanzo river and in Montanaro the firefighters rescued a family with a 3-month-old girl stuck in the car due to the swelling of the Orco torrent.

Several interventions also in the Verbania area. In Macugnaga the Anza torrent overflowed in several points of the Anzasca Valley causing widespread flooding and some people were moved to safety. Finally, there are about forty people in Varzo who remained stranded after a landslide and are now staying at the CAI refuge. In the morning a helicopter from the Turin Flight Department will take off for a new overflight of the affected areas. Since yesterday evening, the men of the Piedmont Civil Protection have been working to monitor the progress of the disturbance and coordinate the interventions of the Civil Protection in close collaboration with the Prefectures of Turin and Verbano Cusio Ossola.

WATCH THE FIREFIGHTERS’ VIDEO

#Bad weather #Piedmontinterventions continue #fire fighters for the damage caused by heavy rains in the upper Verbano and in the province of Turin. In the clip, aerial reconnaissance with the Drago helicopter on San Benigno Canavese, Usseglio and Noasca [#30giugno 11:00] pic.twitter.com/LdQobUfLjO — Fire Brigade (@vigilidelfuoco) June 30, 2024

The situation in Piedmont

“In contact with the mayors of the affected areas: we monitored the progress of the disturbance that hit some areas of Piedmont throughout the evening and into the night – underlines the President of the Region, Alberto Cirio – the most serious damage was recorded on the of the Gran Paradiso, in the Canavese area, in the Orco and Lanzo valleys and in the Macugnaga area. The regional room is operational and our technicians are at work and are reaching the affected areas for an initial assessment of the damage and to identify, together with the Municipalities, the first urgent restoration interventions. I am in contact with the Valle d’Aosta Region and this morning I spoke on the telephone to the Head of the National Civil Protection Department, Fabrizio Curcio, regarding the request for a state of emergency”. The Civil Protection announces that the particularly significant situations have affected during the night the Orco Valley and the Soana Valley the volunteers were on site and supported the administrations involved in the event.

In Chialamberto there are three isolated hamlets and the evacuation of two condominiums was ordered as a precaution for a total of around 20 people, hosted in the rooms set up in the municipal gym with the support of volunteers. Between Noasca and Locana there is a landslide which prevents traffic on the state road 460 towards Ceresole Reale: the metropolitan city will begin removal operations this morning. The firefighters evacuated on foot, beyond the landslide, 35 people who were in a restaurant for dinner and who spent the night in a center set up in Locana. Of note is the intervention of the Turin firefighters carried out last night between Montanaro and San Benigno Canavese to save two adults and a 3-month-old baby girl stuck in the car due to the rising water of the Orco stream.

During the night, the territory of the Ivrea hydraulic node was also monitored, as there was a significant increase in the levels of the Dora Baltea, which in Valle d’Aosta in some stations exceeded the danger/red level. The flood in Piedmont passed during the night with levels contained within the warning level.

The situation is also critical in Macugnaga, in Verbano Cusio Ossola. A stream that runs through the town has overflowed and flooded the road leading to the center, preventing access at the Staffa level. Teams of firefighters, Alpine rescue and volunteers from the Regional Coordination are operating. There is no electricity for about 1,500 users, for which the Enel operations center has arranged for personnel to be sent to allow the restoration of the service, which is complicated by the enlargement of some cabins. At the moment, about 500 have been restored.

Aosta Valley, critical situation: Cogne and Cervinia isolated

The situation is also critical due to bad weather in the Aosta Valley, where, due to the flooding of several streams and the fall of some debris flows, the town of Cogne has been isolated since yesterday evening. Two helicopter rescue operations were carried out to save a family with a small child and other people isolated due to bad weather and landslides. Cervinia is also isolated, where a landslide blocked the regional road and several houses and businesses were flooded after a stream overflowed. A campsite was evacuated: guests were distributed among the various accommodation facilities in the area.

State road 26 ‘della Valle D’Aosta’ is temporarily closed to traffic due to the flooding of the Dora Baltea river, between km 50.600 and 56 in the Bard area. Anas staff, the Fire Department and the police are on site to manage the emergency and to reopen the state road to traffic as soon as full safety conditions for users in transit are restored.

Violent storm in the Canton of Ticino, two dead

Meanwhile, two people have died and one is missing after a violent storm in the Canton of Ticino. In Vallemaggia, according to media in Italian Switzerland, the violent storms, according to the Cantonal Police, caused a major landslide in the Fontana area. The Swiss authorities report that the bodies of two people have been recovered by Rega rescuers, who are currently being identified. The search for a third person who is missing is ongoing. In Mogno there is a summer camp that hosts about seventy people, including monitors and guests, while in Peccia there are about 300 people, present for the local soccer tournament. In both cases, no one has reported any consequences. The evacuation of the camp is underway, while the procedures for the evacuation of the people present in Peccia are currently being examined.

Two deaths in Switzerland, 3 in France

There are at least two confirmed deaths and one missing in the Canton of Ticino, Switzerland, an area hit by violent storms that have been going on for days, while in France three deaths have also been reported, victims of a tree falling due to strong winds. “The bodies of two people were found by rescuers in a location hit by a landslide, in the Fontana area,” the police in the Italian-speaking Swiss canton announced. In France, in the Aube region, south-east of Paris, storms accompanied by very strong winds, caused a tree to fall, crushing and killing three elderly people who were traveling by car in Rosnay-l’Hôpital. The accident, the local prefecture specifies, occurred yesterday evening between 7 and 8 pm.

Bad weather, Musumeci follows the situation: “Government ready to do its part”

“I constantly follow the evolution of the bad weather that hit the Aosta Valley and the other territories of Northern Italy. Closeness and solidarity to the affected populations. Please, let’s no longer talk about exceptional but ordinary events, for which unfortunately we all have to prepare, institutions and citizens, in a serious structural and non-structural prevention activity. Thus the Minister for Civil Protection Nello Musumeci wrote on Facebook.