Landslide on the A23 motorway due to bad weather. The section has been closed between Carnia and Pontebba towards Udine. The interruption at kilometer 64 in the municipality of Amaro due to the heavy rains that occurred during the week. Those traveling towards Udine must exit at Pontebba, take the ordinary road system and can return to the A23 in Carnia. Reverse route for those traveling in the opposite direction towards Tarvisio. Furthermore, there are recorded many queues and in some places traffic blocked.

No one was involved in the falling rocks. The fire brigade and traffic police teams assisted the drivers and passengers of the vehicles, who remained in line.