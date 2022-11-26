The pouring rain gives Campania no respite on the umpteenth day of weather alert. Emergency in Ischia, where this morning around 5 a landslide occurred in Casamicciola.

Fear in Casamicciola Terme, where a landslide hit several parked cars, dragging them to the sea. Also reported were mudslides, floods and roads literally transformed into rivers in flood. Four people are currently missing: it is a family made up of a husband, wife and a newborn baby and a 25-year-old who were in two houses overwhelmed by the mud along via Celario.

The Carabinieri made it known. A man was overwhelmed by the flood, but was recovered and saved by rescuers. The mayors of Ischia Porto, Forio, Lacco Ameno and Procida have ordered the closure of all schools.

The authorities have closed the city port, with several ships being hijacked. The reported damages are already huge.