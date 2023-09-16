Bad weather in part of Northern Italy tomorrow Saturday 16 September with rain and thunderstorms and yellow alert in some regions. The transit of a disturbance of Atlantic origin will lead to a worsening of weather conditions in part of the northern regions from the early hours of tomorrow. Based on the available forecasts, the Department of Civil Protection in agreement with the regions involved – which are responsible for activating the civil protection systems in the territories concerned – has issued a warning of adverse weather conditions. The weather phenomena, impacting on the different areas of the country, could determine hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities which are reported, in a national summary, in the national criticality and alert bulletin which can be consulted on the Department website (http://www.protezionecivile.gov .it/).

The warning forecasts from the early hours of tomorrow, Saturday 16 September, scattered to widespread rainfall, including downpours or thunderstorms in Piedmont and Liguria, extending to Emilia-Romagna. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, local hailstorms, frequent electrical activity and strong gusts of wind. On the basis of the expected phenomena, a yellow alert has been assessed for tomorrow for part of Piedmont and the entire territory of Liguria, Emilia-Romagna and Umbria.