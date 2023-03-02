As the photos show, a heavy snowfall fell along the entire Emilian Apennine arc, with intense bora winds that make the climate even harsher

As widely announced by the weather forecast, bad weather has arrived. The city knows it well Bologna, which right now is witnessing one of the most important snowfalls in recent years. As the photos show, then, the same situation throughout the Emilian Apennine arc, in particular the Modena traitwith intense bora winds that make the climate even harsher.

hardships in Emilia Romagna — And it is precisely on the Modena Apennines that the first hardships are being recorded, where there are two blocked buses. Here one flurry of bouldersdetached from the mountain in the area near the Scascoli Gorges (Loano) broke through the metal protections and fell on the Savena valley bottom, the provincial road near Bologna. Fortunately, the impact did not cause any injuries, but the road was closed as a precaution by the capital towards Pianoro. “The staff of the Metropolitan City – the institutions say – and the local police are on site”. See also The 7 key players who were left out of Scaloni's list in the Argentine National Team

more snow in mid-afternoon — Fortunately, given the traffic that went haywire almost immediately, the snowfall lasted less than an hour, even if it took several hours to clear the traffic jams. Then by mid-afternoon, as the traffic was finally clearing up, new snowflakes began to fall. At this point, however, i came into action salt spreaders on hilly roads.

the interventions of the authorities — At the moment, the interventions carried out by the Bologna fire brigade command are 30, of which 18 concern fallen treesassistance for cars in difficulty associated with bad weather in province. Fortunately, however, no critical situation was encountered, either to the airport Marconiwhich has ensured the regularity of its flights on social media.

the drought of the po — However, this snow generated a particularly positive effect: the contrast to drought. As reported by the agencies, in fact, the rains and snowfalls of these hours seem to be favoring a recovery of the outflows in the watercourses of Central Emilia and Romagna, including the Po. See also Historic: there will be a shortlist of referees made up of women in the match between Germany and Costa Rica