New bad weather alert today Saturday 4 November until tomorrow, Sunday 5, in Tuscany. For this reason, “preventive evacuations” were ordered in Montemurlo, Montale in the Pistoia area and Prato – in correspondence with the ruptures of the Agna and Bagnolo streams – which affects around 1200 potential people. “Reception points have been set up in municipal spaces and gyms”, writes the president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, in X, updating on the situation in the areas most affected by the flood which caused 7 deaths.

Orange alert in Tuscany

“If in the next few hours the mayors decide to propose the evacuation of homes, we invite citizens to follow what is indicated”, was the appeal of the Tuscan councilor Monia Monni. An appeal addressed “especially to the population of areas where water stagnates” and “in the face of a worsening of the weather in sight” for this evening. The appeal came as councilor Monni announced, together with the director of the regional civil protection, Giovanni Massini, the issuing of a new orange alert on central northern Tuscany from 10pm this evening until midnight tomorrow, recalling that “the code orange is a serious alert that must always be taken seriously, and even more so if there are situations where it has already occurred.”

The provinces of the Region affected by the orange alert are Massa Carrara, Lucca, Livorno, Pisa, Pistoia, Florence, Prato, Grosseto. The expected phenomena are rain: from today’s evening scattered rainfall, including thunderstorms, initially in the province of Massa-Carrara and Lucca, rapidly extending during the night to the rest of the region, especially the inland areas. Improvement already during the morning with cessation of precipitation in the northern areas and residual showers and thunderstorms that will linger in the provinces of Grosseto, Siena and Arezzo, where they may also be intense and persistent. Possibility of local thunderstorms, even of strong intensity, from today’s evening, Saturday, in the north-west areas. During the night and in the early hours of the morning, local strong thunderstorms are also possible in the rest of the region. Intensification of the wind from the south, south-west in the evening with gusts up to 80-100 km/h in the Archipelago, coastal areas, Apennine ridges and leeward areas and also on the central-southern hilly reliefs. Gusts up to 50-60 km/h on the plains. From tomorrow morning, Sunday, rotation to the west, south-west with gusts still up to 100 km/h on the Apennines and leeward areas, up to 80-90 km/h on the central-northern coast and on the archipelago north of ‘Elba. Gusts up to 50-60 km/h over the rest of the region. And since late this evening, waves have been increasing in all sectors. Tomorrow, Sunday, rough or very rough seas north of Elba and temporarily also on the southern sector. Strong storms on the coast. Significant wave height up to 4-5 meters offshore, 3-4 meters below the coast. Swell motion attenuating in the afternoon south of Elba.

The situation in Campi Bisenzio

Intano Giani made it known that the water that flooded the municipal area of ​​Campi Bisenzio, in the province of Florence, has dropped significantly, which this morning was still one of the most delicate situations of the bad weather emergency underway in Tuscany, with twelve thousand people closed in the house, often without electricity, reachable only with amphibians. “The water in Campi Bisenzio has finally dropped – he said, breathing a sigh of relief despite being aware of the new disturbance on the way – And it has dropped thanks also to the action of the water pumps that arrived and were activated: thirty in Campi alone, with capacity of even ten or twelve thousand cubic meters”.

At this point, the number of people isolated in their homes, which can only be reached by amphibious vehicles, has dropped to less than five thousand throughout the region. Just over a third of those still registered in the morning. Traffic on the motorway has been re-established and trains are also returning to normal circulation.

Giani then talked about the inspection carried out today in Figline di Prato. “There the water violently invaded the streets, carrying cars away like twigs, due to the obstruction of a bridge full of earth”, said the president of the Region.

But it’s not just the flood emergency. In the declaration of the national state of emergency, Livorno and Pisa were added to the provinces of Florence, Prato and Pistoia which ended up under water due to the storms. Lucca and Massa Carrara could join at a later date. “In the afternoon I was in Marina di Pisa – said President Gini – to see the damage caused by the very strong waves on the seafront. We will have to rebuild two cliffs that the sea literally took away.” “And then there are the landslides – added Giani – that the water in the hilly and mountainous areas is creating: in Vaiano and Verno for example, but not only. Tuscany is beautiful and attractive, but unfortunately also fragile and delicate.”

After the declaration of the state of emergency, the Region can currently count on five million euros for emergency and rescue expenses. For the reconstruction and compensation of the damages, we will have to wait for future decisions and allocations from the Government.

Giani and Curcio’s point on the situation in Tuscany: “At least 300 million in damages”

There are seven confirmed victims and one missing due to the wave of bad weather that hit Tuscany in recent days, reported the head of the national civil protection department, Fabrizio Curcio, who cited the numbers provided by the prefectures. However, the damage caused by the floods, both public and private, could amount to more than 300 million euros, as reported by Giani. “Let’s assume 300 million damages. But this is – warned President Giani himself – an absolutely partial estimate and which refers only to the data collected in these first days. It will take at least another week to have more certain numbers”.