After the desertion announced by the fans of the Curva Fiesole who will not go to the stadium, the political controversy erupts around the opportunity to play the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Juventus this evening, while throughout Tuscany there are displaced people and deaths due to the flood. The death toll is seven. But the Football League confirms the match, scheduled for 8.45pm.

“The Observatory on sporting events of the Department of Public Security, having taken note of the decisions of the Serie A Football League and having consulted the provincial Public Security Authorities of Florence, has assessed that from the point of view of public order and safety, it of the body and of the public security authorities themselves, there are no reasons for imposing a ban on the match with postponement of the match to another date. The Observatory has also assessed that law enforcement resources were allocated for the conduct of this evening’s football match and were not taken away in any way from those involved in relief activities for the population affected by the flood”. reads in the official note.

After the protest of the Fiesole fans, who will desert this heartfelt match, in the morning the leader of Italia Viva and Viola fan Matteo Renzi wrote: “After what happened in Tuscany with the bad weather, how can we play today? Playing the match makes no sense at all: it is not logical to send hundreds of police, carabinieri and rescuers to the stadium instead of Campi Bisenzio or Quarrata. Asking for a postponement is a simple and necessary thing: it’s a shame that only the ultras said the right thing.”

The mayor of Florence Nardella responded on social media to those who attacked him: “I want to be very clear, the decision to postpone Fiorentina-Juventus lies solely and exclusively with the Lega Serie A. I thank the Fiesole curve for the sensitivity shown above all in the voluntary help affected populations, I myself am in Cerreto Guidi working with the Civil Protection to get busy and I will not go to the stadium. This is why I find the political controversy about tonight’s match out of place, when in fact we are all busy rolling up our sleeves.” The mayor then made it known that he had been in contact with the president of the Lega Serie A Lorenzo Casini and with the interior minister Matteo Piantedosi, while the governor Eugenio Giani (also absent at the stadium this evening) was speaking with the sports minister Andrea Abodi , without however succeeding in avoiding the game being played.

The president of the Democratic Party senators, Francesco Boccia, also participates in the debate, explaining in a note that “the emergency that is affecting Tuscany and also other territories of our country requires an effort from everyone, institutions, politics, associations and citizens of solidarity. These are difficult days for Tuscany and precisely for this reason the institutions ask for cohesion and not controversy to face this drama”.

President Giani himself took stock of the situation: “I already see half a billion euros as the figure for the interventions that will have to be carried out in the Florence-Prato-Pistoia area, then there is also the need to quantify what happened in Pisa and Livorno,” he explained. “I am also in direct contact with the Enel technicians working in the provinces of Massa Carrara, Lucca, Livorno, Pisa, Pistoia, Florence, Arezzo, Siena, Grosseto and Prato. At the moment 10 thousand users without electricity,” added Giani.