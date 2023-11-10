Bad weather continues to hit Tuscany, a few days after the flood that caused 8 deaths. Overflow and rupture today in a section of the Bagnolo stream in Sant’Ippolito, in the western area of ​​Prato due to the intensity of the rain. The president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, communicated this via social media, inviting people to avoid traveling by car or on foot.

According to initial information, it seems that the recently rebuilt, but not yet consolidated, embankment was broken by the new flood, flooding the surrounding area.

Saturday city mourning for two victims

The Municipality of Prato has proclaimed for tomorrow, Saturday 11 November, citizen mourning for the tragic death of Antonio Tumolo, swept away by the Bardena current in Villa Fiorita and found dead in a nursery in Iolo, and of Tindaro Di Amico, the 73-year-old who remained electrocuted in his home in Figline while trying to disconnect the electricity. From the Town Hall the flags will be displayed at half-mast and decorated in mourning. Citizens are invited to observe a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the flood, the Civil Protection Operations Center will also stop for a minute.