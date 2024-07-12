Alpine rescue saves seven boys in the Bergamo pre-Alps

The technicians of the VI Orobica Delegation of the Alpine Rescue team brought, this morning, a group of seven boys who had spent the night in a bivouac in the Castione della Presolana area, in the Bergamo Prealps and had been stuck due to bad weather. The boys had begun the descent towards the valley, but with the worsening weather conditions they found themselves in difficulty and sent a call for help. The control center activated the Alpine Rescue team of Clusone shortly before 8. The rescuers went up while the boys were still descending independently. Once they reached the group near the Cassinelli refuge, the rescuers checked the conditions of the young people and, in agreement with the control center, transported them to the Passo della Presolana, where there was an ambulance for the necessary assessments. The intervention ended in the late morning.