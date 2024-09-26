Italy divided by the weather with bad weather in the North and African heat in the Center-South with peaks of 35°. But a sharp drop in temperatures is coming over the weekend. Andrea Garbinato, editor in chief of the site iLMeteo.itconfirms that in the next few days we will have various phenomena including heavy and abundant rains with new precipitations also in the areas hit by the flood in Romagna, sultry weather and a drop in temperatures between Sunday and Monday.

In detail, heavy and abundant rains are expected, starting from the next few hours, on the Alps, especially in Lombardy, and on Eastern Liguria. From the afternoon the most intense phenomena will affect all the Alps, still Eastern Liguria and part of the Po Valley, especially north of the Po River. An initial phase of African-like heat will instead hit the Center-South with highs of up to 32°C in Syracuse and Catania, 30°C also in Puglia, Calabria, Sardinia, 28°C between Ascoli Piceno, Chieti and Matera with the Capital that will reach 27°C.

Friday, September 27 will see Italy decidedly split in two: in the North, bad weather will continue to hit especially the Triveneto and Eastern Liguria, in the South the thermometer will reach 34°C in the shade, Rome will touch 28°C. In Milan and Venice, however, the maximum temperatures will not exceed 20-22°C. The rain from the North will then affect during the day also Upper Tuscany and Umbria, partly reaching Romagna, in the areas recently affected by extensive flooding.

During the weekend we will experience two phases: the first phase will see a very hot Saturday in the South, with quick showers instead in the Center-North (unfortunately still possible also in Romagna), the second phase between Sunday and Monday will be affected by the rotation of the winds from the north. The fresh winds from the northern quadrants will cause temperatures to drop throughout Italy, more noticeably in the South, even by 10°C.

In short, a very lively situation is expected in the next few days; other big news will also arrive next week: the return of pleasant and at times warm temperatures is expected over a good part of the country, but the arrival of another intense disturbance in the North is also foreseen between the 3rd and 4th of October.

A bizarre start to Autumn, open umbrellas in the North, parasols in the South.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 26th. In the North: bad weather especially on the Alps, Prealps, Eastern Liguria. In the Center: mostly stable, heat increasing. In the South: mostly good weather and hot.

Friday 27th. In the North: bad weather from Lombardy towards Triveneto, more rain in eastern Liguria and surrounding areas. In the Center: showers in northern and eastern Tuscany. In the South: mostly good weather and very hot.

Saturday 28th. In the North: worsening from Triveneto towards Emilia Romagna. In the Center: thunderstorms over Umbria and Lazio. In the South: sunny and very hot up to 35°C.

Trend: Sunday with fresh winds from the north and a significant drop in temperatures, followed by an anticyclone.