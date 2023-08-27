Yesterday afternoon bad weather hit Northern Italy and Milan causing numerous damages and inconveniences. A downburst hit Vercelli

After days of sultriness and record heat, bad weather has returned to Northern Italy. In particular, about the city of Milantoday, August 26, a violent storm, accompanied by strong gusts of wind.

bad weather in milan: damage and inconvenience — Heavy rains began in the Lombard capital around 3.50 pm, when a bad storm hit the north-west area in particular. Fallen trees in the hinterland and in the city: in via Lamarmora a 68-year-old man was hit on the head by a tile which, due to the wind, detached from a roof. The man was then hospitalized in yellow code at the Milan Polyclinic. Bad weather in the city then also resulted various inconveniences also to the circulation of trams, due to branches falling on the electricity cables and on the tracks. Atm, the company that manages public transport, has communicated, for example, some temporary detours for the tram lines 5, 9, 19 and 33 on its social channels.

damage also in the hinterland — In the hinterland, the municipalities of Rozzano, Pieve Emmanuel And Corsica. TO Sixth St John, however, some trees have fallen on the cars in via Grandi. Also fallen trees a Novate Milanese, Borromean fishpond And Rho. TO BuccinascoInstead, the roof of a private building has been uncovered and then ended up on the street in via Mantegna. A large tree ended up on the lanes of the Tangenziale Ovest, ad Assago.

downburst in Piedmont — The bad weather, however, did not cause damage only in the Milan area. The municipal administration of Monza has established the closure of Monza Park, the city's gardens and cemeteries from 4.30 pm today. Even in Piedmont, especially in the area of Vercelli, rain and wind have caused numerous inconveniences: in the area between Vercelli And Casale Monferrato fell down a violent downburst, with gusts of wind close to 100 kilometers per hour. In Casale, many areas of the city were left without electricity. Also reported several roofs unroofed, including the emergency department.